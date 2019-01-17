CHICAGO—McKibbon Hospitality has been awarded the management contract for the Hyatt House Chicago Fulton Market District. Sterling Bay is developing the hotel, which is owned by an affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital and Sterling Bay. The hotel will be McKibbon Hospitality’s first managed property in the Fulton Market District of Chicago. Skender recently topped out the construction of the hotel, which is expected to open in summer 2019.

“We look forward to establishing a presence in this up and coming area of Chicago through the Hyatt House Chicago Fulton Market District,” said Randy Hassen, president of McKibbon Hospitality’s hotel management division. “The hotel is a great management opportunity, and we are confident that together, all involved will bring a top-notch extended-stay option to the heart of the exciting Fulton Market District.”

The 14-story Hyatt House will be the first hotel in the Fulton Market District that caters to extended-stay corporate travelers. It will have 200 guestrooms and suites, a lobby-level bar, flexible meeting space, and a top-floor pool with a sky deck overlooking downtown Chicago. Other amenities include complimentary breakfast, WiFi in every room, and an on-site, 24-hour fitness center. The Fulton Market District includes Restaurant Row and an array of art galleries and retail options.

Advertisement

McKibbon Hospitality manages nearly 80 hotels across the country and represents brands including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.