1 Magnetic Stripe and Smart Cards

Magnetic stripe cards, sometimes called magstripe, contain data embedded in a strip that, when swiped through a reader, can be decoded to facilitate a transaction. The magnetic stripe card has served as a cost-effective hotel room key card for ages. A guest’s basic information is imprinted on the magnetic layer of the card at check-in, with a time limit for its usage usually set until check-out. The electronic door lock is triggered once the magnetic stripe card is read and verified by the door card reader, thereby ensuring that only those authorized can gain access to hotel rooms.

There are, however, downsides to magnetic stripe cards. Occasionally, the magnetic stripe demagnetizes and fails to function. Magnetic stripe cards are also vulnerable to hacking, as hackers can easily read and copy data to steal information or create duplicates.

Smart cards use encryption, smart chip technology, and other cryptography measures to make it very difficult for unauthorized users to access or duplicate information.