WoodSpring Expands in Southern California With Two Openings

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites, an extended-stay hotel franchised by Choice Hotels International, continues to capitalize on development opportunities in the Western U.S. with two new hotel openings in southern California: the WoodSpring Suites Riverside-Corona-Norco and the WoodSpring Suites Redlands San Bernardino.

“We’re thrilled to expand our extended-stay footprint to a pair of popular markets in Southern California,” said Anna Scozzafava, vice president of brand strategy and operations, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “WoodSpring remains one of Choice Hotels’ fastest-growing brands at a time when the segment continues to outperform the overall lodging industry. Developers are realizing that now is the time to invest in extended stay, and these two openings underscore the WoodSpring brand’s appeal to investors with long-term horizons.”

“There is strong demand for affordable extended-stay properties in southern California, and WoodSpring fits the bill for prospective developers looking to expand in the West,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “WoodSpring’s lean operating model helps enable maximum efficiency for owners so they can focus on the bottom line.”

The four-floor, 122-room WoodSpring Suites Riverside-Corona-Norco is located off Interstate 15 at 3265 Hamner Ave., with access to Ontario Airport and neighboring cities like Anaheim, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and Rancho Cucamonga. The Naval Surface Warfare Center has a large office just a few blocks from the hotel, and major area employers include including Monster Energy, Corona Regional Medical Center, the City of Corona, and Kaiser Permanente. Norco, one of the country’s premier horse-riding destinations, draws thousands of annual visitors to the George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center.

Located at 1700 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands, the four-floor, 122-room WoodSpring Suites Redlands San Bernardino is close to San Bernardino International Airport, Loma Linda University & Medical Center, the Environmental Systems Research Institute, and warehouses for top retailers, including Amazon and Kohl’s. Leisure travelers are close to Splash Kingdom Waterpark, Escape Craft Brewery, and the many attractions of Historic Downtown Redlands.

Both hotels are purpose-built for the needs of extended-stay travelers, offering multiple suite layouts that are smoke-free and equipped with an in-room kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and cooktop. Each property also has an expanded lobby with a coffee station; free WiFi and guest parking; a24-hour fitness center; a guest laundry room; and pet-friendly accommodations.

The WoodSpring Suites Riverside-Corona-Norco and the WoodSpring Suites Redlands San Bernardino were developed by Brookwood Hotels, which has a portfolio of more than 110 WoodSpring Suites hotels throughout the country. The hotels are managed by Nationwide Hotel Management Company.

“Our continued development and trusted relationship with Choice Hotels makes these new hotels in the Inland Empire another welcome addition to our portfolio,” said Darien Wright, chief operating officer, Brookwood Hotels. “We’re pleased to bring an affordable, extended-stay lodging option to travelers in the SoCal region.”

