NOVI, Michigan — Fortis, a commerce and payments technology member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Oracle Hospitality OPERA and Oracle Retail Xstore for its hospitality and retail channels. The integrated solution allows for a secure payment experience while streamlining administrative processes and reducing costs.

Expertise is a core tenet of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to put their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver solutions and minimize risk for their needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, partners like Fortis must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented.

The integration of Fortis occurs via Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) and provides access to Oracle Hospitality OPERA and Oracle Retail Xstore. The Oracle Hospitality OPERA integration will strengthen Fortis. Through Oracle Retail Xstore, Fortis’ retailers will have the functionality they need to provide expected service levels.

“Integrating with Oracle Payment Interface allows Fortis to expand what is already an amazing suite of solutions for the hospitality market,” said Greg Cohen, CEO and chairman of Fortis. “The team at Oracle has been fantastic and our enhanced integration will allow for even deeper embedded commerce experiences for our hotel, retail, and hospitality partners and customers. We look forward to the added value these integrated solutions will provide as well as the extended access to industry-leading solutions through a relationship with Oracle.”

“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Fortis is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”