TechnologyVirdee Check-in Solutions Implement CLEAR Identity Platform
Technology

Virdee Check-in Solutions Implement CLEAR Identity Platform

By LODGING Staff
Booking on mobile phone

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee has announced it will implement CLEAR’s identity platform to power its digital, self-service check-in solutions. The partnership marks the first integration within the hotel space for CLEAR and its members.

CLEAR is integrated into Virdee’s solutions as its method for identity verification, strengthening the reach of Virdee’s platform. While checking into a hotel, existing CLEAR members will verify their identity with a photo while new users enroll. As verified guests complete check-in on the Virdee platform, they can process payment, customize the stay, receive a mobile or physical key, and head to their room without stopping at the front desk. The partnership enables a travel experience from air travel to car transportation to hotel check-in.

“We are so excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with Virdee. This partnership is an ideal opportunity to offer travelers a quick and seamless hotel check-in experience—no more waiting in long lines to prove you are you,” said CLEAR Executive Vice President for Growth Catesby Perrin.

“We’re excited to help hotels catch up with the self-service digital innovation happening in other verticals of travel. This partnership is a step toward creating a seamless digital experience across all touchpoints of the traveler journey,” said Virdee Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg. “In addition, hotel owners gain yet another solution to help them improve guest satisfaction and increase efficiencies.”

Previous articleFortis and Visual Matrix Partner for Integrated Payment Experiences
Next articleTwenty Four Seven Hotels Adds Four Hotels to West Coast Portfolio
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
key to guest satisfaction
Finance

Trends in Maintenance Spend: Expenditures Are Rebounding in an Area That...

Robert Mandelbaum and Christie Berlin -
Twenty Four Seven Hotels
Development

Twenty Four Seven Hotels Adds Four Hotels to West Coast Portfolio

LODGING Staff -