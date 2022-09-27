Virdee Check-in Solutions Implement CLEAR Identity Platform

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee has announced it will implement CLEAR’s identity platform to power its digital, self-service check-in solutions. The partnership marks the first integration within the hotel space for CLEAR and its members.

CLEAR is integrated into Virdee’s solutions as its method for identity verification, strengthening the reach of Virdee’s platform. While checking into a hotel, existing CLEAR members will verify their identity with a photo while new users enroll. As verified guests complete check-in on the Virdee platform, they can process payment, customize the stay, receive a mobile or physical key, and head to their room without stopping at the front desk. The partnership enables a travel experience from air travel to car transportation to hotel check-in.

“We are so excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with Virdee. This partnership is an ideal opportunity to offer travelers a quick and seamless hotel check-in experience—no more waiting in long lines to prove you are you,” said CLEAR Executive Vice President for Growth Catesby Perrin.

“We’re excited to help hotels catch up with the self-service digital innovation happening in other verticals of travel. This partnership is a step toward creating a seamless digital experience across all touchpoints of the traveler journey,” said Virdee Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg. “In addition, hotel owners gain yet another solution to help them improve guest satisfaction and increase efficiencies.”