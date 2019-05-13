Five U.S. Markets With the Most Hotel Construction

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) recently reported the top five U.S. markets with the largest hotel construction pipelines in the first quarter of 2019. LE analysts expect that their forecast for new hotel openings will continue to rise through 2020.

The number of markets where supply growth is now exceeding demand growth continues to increase. At the first quarter, 18 of the top 25 markets experienced the shift, up from 12 of the top 25 markets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Markets of concern where new supply is already outpacing demand and future new openings are forecasted to be high are Houston, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles.