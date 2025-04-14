Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA: Los Angeles Tourism Industry Lagging Behind All Other Major U.S. Cities...
AHLAIndustry News

AHLA: Los Angeles Tourism Industry Lagging Behind All Other Major U.S. Cities in Post-Pandemic Recovery

By LODGING Staff
AHLA
Aerial view of downtown Los Angeles city skyline and skyscrapers on a sunny day.

WASHINGTON, D.C.As Los Angeles continues to recover from the long-term effects of the pandemic and most recently the devastating wildfires, a new report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) found that the city’s recovery of international visitors from 2019 levels lags behind every other major U.S. city. Coupled with the recent wildfires and the potential passage of legislation before the City Council, the tourism industry is facing significant challenges that have already led to hotel closures and job losses that are contributing to the city’s prolonged recovery and increasing budget shortfall.

The tourism industry is one of the top five employers in Los Angeles County, supporting more than 540,000 Angelenos. In 2023, the industry generated more than $40 billion in local business sales and $290 million in transient occupancy tax revenue (TOT). However, Los Angeles experienced a $14.3 million TOT budget shortfall in Fiscal Year 2023-2024. At midyear FY24-25, the TOT budget shortfall already stood at $13.9 million.

As the city prepares for the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, new hotel operational restrictions before the City Council would further depress the industry and lead to increased TOT shortfalls.

“The Los Angeles tourism industry has historically been a top contributor to the city’s economy. However, several extreme measures proposed by the city council are threatening small business owners, bringing the hospitality industry to an inflection point,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta. “With Los Angeles facing a significant budget deficit, the City Council continues to advance legislation that will further reduce tax revenue generated by the tourism industry, while multiplying hotel operating costs, risking thousands of layoffs and forcing some small business hotel owners to shut their doors. We urge the city to delay further consideration of this effort and partner with us to ensure we can continue to create jobs and prepare the city to welcome thousands of visitors ahead of upcoming major sporting events.”

The report’s key trends and findings include: 

  • Los Angeles is at the bottom of the list of major cities recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching only 79 percent of 2019 levels. International visitors represent 23 percent of overnight visitation in Los Angeles but account for more than 49 percent of overnight visitor spending.
  • Labor expenses account for approximately 50 percent of a hotel’s total costs and have consistently outpaced revenue growth since 2020.
  • Legislation such as the Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance will exacerbate the city’s current dire economic situation, causing the elimination of nearly 15,000 hotel jobs, costing $169 million in state and local tax revenue, and discouraging $342 million in hotel construction spending.
Previous article
AHLA Adds Four New Companies to Premier Partner program
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

AHLA premier partners
AHLA

AHLA Adds Four New Companies to Premier Partner program

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the addition of four new companies to its Premier Partner program, which offers opportunities for...
Women in Hospitality
Advocacy

Women’s Innovation Council Joins Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance

LODGING Staff -
RICHARDSON, Texas—The Hospitality Women’s Innovation Council has joined the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance to advance the cause of women and underserved communities across...
MAIN STREET RENDERING
Finance & Development

Albert Hotel: Blending Past and Present

George Seli -
New Waterloo, an Austin, Texas-based hospitality development and management company, began the new year by opening Albert Hotel on Main Street, Fredericksburg. Combining the historically protected...
HAMA
Industry News

HAMA Releases Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results

LODGING Staff -
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts—The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) announced the results of its Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report updated the latest opinions, experiences,...
Peachtree Group
Finance & Development

Peachtree Group Announces Grand Opening of TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Peachtree Group, a diversified commercial real estate investment platform, announced the grand opening of the 87-suite TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas. Peachtree will...
Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel
Design

Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel Begins $60 Million Renovation

LODGING Staff -
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, situated within the city's academic and cultural landscape, announced the start of a $60+ million renovation slated for...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
AHLA premier partners
AHLA

AHLA Adds Four New Companies to Premier Partner program

LODGING Staff -
Women in Hospitality
Advocacy

Women’s Innovation Council Joins Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance

LODGING Staff -