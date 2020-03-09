Late last year, Seven Rooms, a hospitality platform that combines operations, marketing, and guest engagement tools, released its Checking In For F&B report. The study, which was conducted with third-party research firm YouGov, did a deep dive into guest F&B preferences around hotel restaurants and bars. Below are five major takeaways.
1Freebies matter
51 percent of respondents would be more inclined to book with a hotel that includes a complimentary drink or meal upon arrival.
2Attract locals
26 percent of Americans think hotels should engage more with locals through their bars and restaurants.
3All-night options
31 percent of travelers are looking for 24-hour room service.
4Pile on the points
32 percent of respondents were more likely to book a hotel (for the first time or for a return visit) if it offered loyalty rewards for hotel restaurants or bars.
5Be accommodating
34 percent of those polled wanted a variety of food options for dietary preferences and restrictions.