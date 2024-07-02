PALM BEACH, Aruba—BWH Hotels announced the addition of the Aruba Boutique & Art Hotel to the BW Signature Collection portfolio. The property’s addition to the portfolio marks the re-entry of BWH Hotels to the Aruba market. The property opened in Palm Beach, Aruba, in April 2024.

“We are thrilled to re-enter the Aruba market with the addition of the Aruba Boutique & Art Hotel to our BW Signature Collection portfolio,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO of BWH Hotels. “Returning to Aruba was a top priority for our brand. This stylish property offers our guests a trusted home base to explore the island’s unique culture, bask in its incredible weather, and enjoy countless activities year-round. Additionally, the hotel showcases unique and captivating artwork by well-known photographer, Steve Francees, that truly captures the essence of Aruba.”

The Aruba Boutique & Art Hotel offers a contemporary design that provides an immersive experience near the beach. The hotel is home to an art gallery with items from Steve Francees, a local photographer known for capturing landscapes and vacation experiences for visitors. The hotel also has a casual dining experience at the on-site restaurant, Omundo, which offers street food-inspired global dishes. Guests also have access to numerous amenities at the hotel, including a beach shuttle, cocktail lounge, outdoor pool, and hot tub.

“We are delighted to join BWH Hotels as part of their esteemed BW Signature Collection portfolio. We look forward to welcoming travelers to the sunniest destination in the Caribbean,” said Willie Chin, president and managing director of Dushi Tera Management. “Guests can enjoy BWH Hotels’ signature hospitality experience and our unique amenities such as our art gallery, all while being steps from one of Aruba’s best beaches.”

The property provides guests access to some of the island’s beaches, nightlife, dining, and shopping destinations. Some of the nearby attractions include California Lighthouse, Downtown Oranjestad, Paseo Herencia Mall, De Palm Island Water Park, and Azia restaurant.