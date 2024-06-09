Coury Hospitality Details Recent U.S. Openings and Developments

DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality continues to grow its portfolio of boutique hotels with a pipeline of new openings and developments across the United States.

“We are honored that the industry’s leading owners and developers continue to choose Coury as their partner for designing, developing, and operating new lifestyle hotels. Our signature services and ability to create unmatched moments delight guests and locals while enhancing revenue and delivering significant value for our partners,” said Paul Coury, CEO of Coury Hospitality. “We believe our most exciting chapter is ahead of us and we look forward to making a significant impact in new markets as we bring people together in new one-of-a-kind properties in the years ahead.”

New Hotel Openings

Coury will open at least three new hotels in the next two years, all offering bespoke guest experiences and immersive culinary concepts.

HALL Park Hotel, the first Autograph Collection lifestyle hotel in Frisco, is slated to open in September 2024. Managed by Coury and owned by HALL Group, the property will have 224 rooms including 60 suites with kitchenettes and balconies. Guests can eat at Coury’s signature dining offerings including a Northern Italian three-meal restaurant and a lobby wine bar, as well as a cabana-lined rooftop pool, fitness center, rooftop gardens, and a terrace patio. The property will also offer over 8,500 square feet of event space including a 4,000 square-foot ballroom and four meeting rooms.

The Seahaus Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey is poised to open in the first quarter of 2025. The hotel has 105 guestrooms, a pool, and a three-meal restaurant, as well as status as the first Tribute Portfolio lifestyle hotel in the destination.

The Elmore Hotel in Southlake, Texas, 30 miles west of Dallas, will join Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio in Q2 of 2025. With 175 guestrooms and Coury’s restaurant-forward dishes paired with a range of onsite entertainment, the hotel is expected to become a dining destination and gathering spot for Southlake locals and visitors.

New Hotel Developments

Coury has also announced plans for four new developments.