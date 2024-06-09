ATLANTA—Officials of Whitestone Companies announced the acquisition of the 275-room Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter in partnership with Shaner Hotels.

“With the addition of Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter, we further cement our portfolio of hotels with well-respected owners and brands,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels. “This hotel expands our presence in Georgia, creating economies of scale and the ability to share best practices which will have an immediate positive impact on Le Méridien’s performance.”

Located in the Atlanta Perimeter Area, Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter is next to the Perimeter Mall and its more than 200 shops and restaurants. Additional nearby attractions include the Spruill Gallery, Georgia Aquarium, and Atlanta Botanical Gardens. The hotel provides a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool with cabanas, nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and shuttle service to local attractions. Guests also may dine at Portico Global Cuisine, the hotel’s signature restaurant serving internationally inspired dishes. Guest suites feature separate living/working and sleeping areas.

“We believe with Shaner we will be elevating the pillars of our premium brand guest experience and highlighting the brand culture of this boutique hotel,” said Jay Batra, CEO, Whitestone Companies. “Shaner excels in this segment, and we are looking forward to the continued partnership. This is the fifth project Whitestone Companies and Shaner Hotels are partners in together.”