Extreme Hospitality announced that Ryan M. Alpert has joined the company as chief commercial officer. In his new role, Alpert will lead overall revenue generation strategies for Extreme Hospitality’s portfolio of hotels and hospitality assets, driving growth and optimizing properties under the company’s management.

With 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Alpert leadership to Extreme Hospitality. His professional career spans senior roles, including executive vice president of commercial strategy, senior vice president of sales and revenue strategy, and vice president of sales and marketing. He has also held positions as regional director of sales, director of sales and marketing, senior sales manager, and general manager.

“Ryan’s strategic vision, innovative approach, and ability to cultivate high-performing teams are unparalleled,” said Eric Rubino, principal, Extreme Hospitality. “He has a demonstrated track record of building meaningful partnerships, fostering team excellence, and delivering measurable results. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to drive results for our clients and expand our footprint in the hospitality industry.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Alpert is committed to the community. He is the co-founder and president of the KRW Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on youth and community development in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to join Extreme Hospitality and excited to contribute to the continued success of the company and its broad portfolio of properties,” said Alpert. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to deliver innovative solutions, optimize revenue strategies, and create value for our clients, their guests, and our associates.”