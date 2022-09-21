Extended Stay America Launches New Select Suites Brand

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America launched Extended Stay America Select Suites, a new extended-stay brand. For value-conscious guests staying on average 30+ nights, the brand offers more basic services and select amenities with the same apartment-like room design as the flagship Extended Stay America brand. For franchisees, the new brand has a value proposition and financial efficiency.

“The addition of the Extended Stay America Select Suites brand to our portfolio will allow our guests and franchisees to select from three different brands at three different price points,” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “By staying true to our core pillars of serving extended stay guests with affordable accommodations, practical amenities, and genuine goodness, this is a win-win for Extended Stay America, our guests and associates, and our franchise stakeholders.

The brand’s properties were designed with amenities like apartment-like suites, fully equipped kitchens, WiFi, pet-friendly rooms, and on-site guest laundry. With a flexible front desk and cost-efficient operating model, the new brand will launch with nearly 100 properties, located in 30 states throughout the country.

Advertisement

“The extended stay segment is experiencing extremely strong fundamentals. Developers, lenders, and many who have focused on the transient or upscale segments are now interested in investing and building in the extended stay segment,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “The Extended Stay America Select Suites brand will be especially attractive to hoteliers for its low cost and the potential for an attractive return on investment.”

With the addition of the brand, the company represents a portfolio of approximately 760 owned and franchised hotels, comprising close to 85,000 rooms in 45 states—all focused on the extended stay segment.

“With the addition of Extended Stay America Select Suites, we’re further strengthening our distribution platform, solidifying it as the most powerful in the industry for meeting the unique needs of extended stay guests,” said Kelly Poling, chief commercial officer, Extended Stay America.