Extended Stay America to Add Over 100 Hotels to Brand Family

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced that subsidiaries of ESH Hospitality, Inc. are converting more than 100 recently acquired WoodSpring Suites hotels to the Extended Stay America family of brands later this year.

“The addition of these properties, when combined with a growing trajectory of franchise properties in our pipeline, solidifies our position as the leader in extended stay,” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “We will apply our proven focus solely on extended stay guests to these properties and expect to increase overall performance in each of their respective markets.”

With the addition of these properties, Extended Stay America will have a portfolio of 762 hotels, comprising nearly 85,000 rooms in 45 states.