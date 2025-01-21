Extended Stay America Celebrates 30th Anniversary

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America celebrated its 30th anniversary of providing affordable accommodations for guests seeking long-term stays. Since opening its doors in 1995, Extended Stay America has committed to meeting the needs of extended-stay guests.

“For three decades, Extended Stay America has been exclusively dedicated to serving extended stay travelers with affordability, convenience, and genuine care,” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “We know who we are, we know what works, and we are proud to be the trusted choice for those who need a place to call home for long hotel stays. As we look forward, our focus remains on strengthening our brands, welcoming new properties, and expanding our reach to continue positively impacting guests, franchisees, and the communities we serve.”

Over the past 30 years, Extended Stay America has evolved to meet the changing needs of extended-stay travelers. Building on its legacy, the company introduced Extended Stay America Premier Suites in 2021, offering guests a premium extended-stay experience, and Extended Stay America Select Suites in 2022, designed for value-driven stays. These brands have contributed to the company’s pipeline of new openings.

With over 50 franchisee new construction Extended Stay America hotels scheduled to open in the next few years, primarily under the Premier Suites brand, which will celebrate the opening of its 50th property next month, the company’s growth trajectory is robust. Many developers who have completed one property will be building more.

This last year has marked growth for Extended Stay America’s franchising program, with the number of franchise owners more than doubling and the system expanding to over 125 franchise hotels. With an owned and operated portfolio of approximately 600 hotels, the company understands the challenges franchisees face firsthand, offering programs and policies built on owned experience.

“We are excited to welcome new franchisees to our family as we continue to build on our three decades of industry expertise,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “Extended Stay America offers a proven business model, strong brand recognition, and unwavering support in delivering the unique amenities and value our guests expect. Our track record speaks for itself, and we look forward to driving more opportunities for our franchisees.”

Juceam added, “Extended Stay America’s journey is only beginning. With three decades of success behind us, we are energized for the road ahead. We fully intend to build upon our legacy of delivering unparalleled results, while creating new opportunities for our guests, franchisees, and communities in the coming 30 years and beyond.”