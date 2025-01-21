White Lodging announced that Conner White will take on a new role as vice chair and chief investment officer. Conner White is the eldest son of White Lodging Chair Beth White and the late White Lodging Founder Bruce White.

Jean-Luc Barone will continue in his role as White Lodging’s CEO, partnering with Conner, the White family, and the company’s Board of Directors on strategies and investments that help accelerate growth through acquisitions and new-build hotels, underpinned by the company’s management operations.

“Conner and Jean-Luc’s collaboration has been critical in navigating the various business challenges and opportunities of the last two years, including financing availability, increased costs, and muted industry growth,” said Beth White. “With the support of the entire executive team, I’m confident in White Lodging’s future as a multi-generational family-owned organization firmly built on the values Bruce laid 40 years ago.”

Conner White was involved in the development, construction, and opening of White Lodging’s two newest properties in San Antonio that opened in 2024: Kimpton Santo Hotel and Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection. In late 2024, he also played a role in securing the final details to break ground on the company’s 13th hotel in Austin, Texas. Additionally, he led the company’s growth efforts, which included securing the land and launching the development process for White Lodging’s second hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I am thrilled to lead the next generation of White Lodging family leadership in service of our guests, associates, and owners,” said Conner White. “Consistent with our history, we are not looking to be the biggest, just the very best at what we do. To that end, we are well positioned to sustainably grow through new urban hotel developments, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of our third-party management portfolio—within our current and targeted new markets across the United States.”

“There’s no better fit for this important role as White Lodging celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025,” said Barone. “Conner has a vision and passion for the hospitality industry that mirrors his father’s, and I am thrilled to be alongside him as we push White Lodging to maintain our reputation as an industry leader.”

Conner White has worked for White Lodging for more than 15 years in a variety of leadership roles across operations, real estate, and new property development. Outside of White Lodging, he built his career with roles supporting the expansion of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group in Chicago and Dunkin Donuts in China.

White Lodging has developed more than 210 new hotels since its founding in 1985. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 60 high-end urban and lifestyle hotels with nearly 15,000 rooms under the Marriott, IHG (Kimpton), Hyatt, and Hilton brands.