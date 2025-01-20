KANSAS CITY, Missouri—Avion Hospitality, a nationally recognized hotel management company, today announced the company has been awarded management of the newly rebranded Hotel Savoy Kansas City, Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton. The former 21c Kansas City underwent a transformation to become part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, a curated portfolio of unique and distinctive hotels known for their individuality, charm, and boutique experiences.

The transformation of Hotel Savoy Kansas City, A Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton, combines the best elements of the historic building’s legacy with modern luxury and the signature services of the Hilton Tapestry Collection. Hotel Savoy offers guests an elevated experience, blending Kansas City’s vibrant culture with world-class hospitality.

Located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, Hotel Savoy serves as a premier destination for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel’s transformation respects the historic significance of the building while introducing updated amenities and contemporary design elements.

The Savoy Grill, a Kansas City institution, remains an integral part of the newly rebranded hotel. Established in 1903, the restaurant is renowned for its classic American cuisine and its rich history as one of the city’s longest-operating dining establishments, a place where the President Harry Trumans booth still exists. The restaurant offers an unforgettable dining experience that reflects both the timeless charm of the property and the dynamic culture of Kansas City.

“The Hotel Savoy, A Tapestry Collection Hotel, has undergone a complete transformation to update its design and amenities to provide our guests with what they desire to have a true Kansas City experience,” said Robert Burg, CEO and president, Avion Hospitality. “We are honored to be a part of the Kansas City hospitality scene, marking the opening of Avion’s second hotel in this vibrant market”

The reimagined Savoy features a mix of contemporary design and historic charm, offering guests a sophisticated and intimate stay. The hotel also continues to serve as a hub for local events, with world-class dining and entertainment options set to become a cornerstone of the Kansas City experience.

In November, the company assumed management of two Hyatt Hotels in the heart of Charleston on King Street, the 113-room Hyatt House Charleston Historic District and the 191-room Hyatt Place Charleston Historic District.