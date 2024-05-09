This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sage Hospitality Group announced Justin Fowler as chief operating officer for Sage Restaurant Concepts, overseeing more than 50 restaurants, bars, cafes, and venues in the SCR portfolio.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group announced the company has named Linda Philp as senior vice president and chief financial officer. She will be responsible for the company’s accounting, financial reporting, and risk management functions.

Cloud5 Communications announced the appointment of Frank Ziller as chief technology officer. Ziller brings more than 25 years of experience leading global IT organizations in business services, financial services, and legal industries.

Hospitality America announced the promotion of Leigh Holloway to chief strategy office. With a background spanning two decades in the hospitality sector, Holloway has demonstrated leadership across various roles within the company.

Hapi announced the appointment of Chris Bram as senior vice president of strategic account management. Bram spent 10 years with Cendyn in senior roles that ranged from account management to solutions engineering.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced John Testerman has joined the Raleigh office as senior director. In his role, Testerman will be responsible for overseeing client accounts and providing strategic investment sales guidance.

McNeill Hotel company named Irene Nelson as general manager of the TownePlace Suites Hattiesburg. Nelson began her hospitality career with McNeill Hotel Company in 2018 working in housekeeping.

The Prince Kitano New York announced the appointment of Peter Yeung as general manager. Yeung will oversee day-to-day operations, lead the onsite team, and deliver personalized experiences for guests.

Hotel Burlington Lake Champlain announced the appointment of Justin Chapman as general manager. Bringing over 14 years of experience to the role, Chapman was previously general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton at Destiny USA.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of John Rolfs as general manager of Pendry Park City. Rolfs has more than 28 years of experience in hospitality, including two decades with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills announced the appointment of David Martins as director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Martins is responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing initiatives for the property.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain announced the appointment of Rowena Tucker as senior sales executive leisure sales. Tucker joins the property from her most recent position as area senior leisure sales manager for Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Los Cabos, and The St. Regis Punta Mita.

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin announced the appointment of Miranda Burkes as event sales manager. Burkes will lead the events team and work on behalf of the property to create positive guest experiences.

Evan Campbell has been appointed executive chef of Hotel Richmond. With over 20 years of experience in hospitality and food and beverage management, Evans joins the team from The Gloucester Institute where he served as a food and beverage consultant.

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Laurent Brun as executive chef. Brun joins the team from the Marriott Hotel in Tunisia where he served as executive chef for three years.

Baillie Lodges’ Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge announced the appointment of Benjamin Godin as executive chef. Godin will oversee the lodge’s culinary operations across its restaurant and lounge.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announced Doug Gennardo as general manager following the retirement of Doug Ridge; Clarissa Cervantes as director of catering sales; and Nina Shokrian as director of marketing and public relations.

Highgate announced the appointment of Daniel Texeira as general manager of Romer House Waikiki. Additionally, the company announced Hayato Nogaki as general manager of the AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu.

Actabl recently hired 14 women to senior leadership, director, and managerial positions. The new hires include: Erica Peterson, vice president of people, Lindsey Goedecker, senior vice president of sales; Catherine Marquez, engineering manager; Kenza Sebbar, director of revenue operations; Sreedeepika Gopalakrishna, software support engineer III; Jessica Yacone, director of strategic customer success; Giovan Montanaro, director of customer experience operations; Diana Osuna, senior director enterprise customer success; Paige Wendryzk, key customer success manager; Brianna Leclerc, senior product marketing manager; Grace Diaz, operations manager; Megan Yagoda Kaplan, vice president account management; Daniella Huang, vice president learning and enablement; and Esdra Rowe, accounts receivable manager.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, opening this summer, introduced its leadership team: Lorna Kirwan, director of sales and marketing; Rafael Montalvo, marketing director; and Shelly Anna Myrie-Lindo, spa director.