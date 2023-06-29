Cloud5 Communications Shows Vendor Management Offering

CHICAGO—Cloud5 Communications showed its latest Vendor Management offering at HITEC 2023 in Toronto. Recognizing that hospitality companies were looking to address pent-up demand for property upgrades, renovations, and technology investments post-COVID while struggling with industry-wide staffing shortages, Cloud5 developed its Vendor Management offering to help the industry bring projects to fruition.

Vendor Management from Cloud5 provides hotels with a resource to initiate, streamline, and manage multi-vendor projects. Cloud5’s in-house project management office (PMO) is led by hospitality teams that understand the complexities of hotel systems and can help hospitality companies take projects from roadmap to reality faster, consistently, and with success while reducing the burden on the workforce and mitigating labor costs.

“Modern hospitality-based businesses are under intense pressure to evolve amid many difficult circumstances including staffing shortages, hardening brand standards, rising guest expectations, and yes, even a global pandemic,” said Mark Holzberg, president and CEO of Cloud5. “Our Vendor Management Solution is specifically designed to ease this burden and equip hospitality companies with the external resources they need to deliver on transformations and upgrades. We look forward to providing this year’s HITEC attendees with deeper insight into how this service might work within their business.”