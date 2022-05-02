Duetto and Oaky Announce a Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO—Duetto and Oaky have announced a strategic partnership that delivers analytical, targeted upgrade offers to guests. The integrated solution connects Duetto Open Pricing, room type pricing, and brand strategies with Oaky’s personalized upselling platform to yield 45 percent higher guest spend per upgraded night while also creating an overall better guest experience.

In markets with little time to react to unexpected demand changes, hotels must strive to maximize revenue from their direct channel. As traveler demand returns, the Oaky/Duetto partnership will let hotels drive higher average daily rates (ADR) to optimize demand peaks by presenting upgrade offers to guests via Oaky.

The partnership works by:

The guest receives an Oaky pre-arrival email, which directs them to a landing page to see upgrade offers.

The landing page delivers offers to the guest, populated with rates calculated by Duetto based on check-in/check-out dates.

Room upgrade supplements are calculated for all available room types based on the property’s Duetto rate strategy and data.

Duetto/Oaky customer H-Hotels piloted priced room upgrades in two of its properties, the Hyperion Hamburg and the Hyperion Dresden, and saw room supplement increases of 45 percent. Both properties also benefited from an increase in upsell conversion rate and a reduction in upgrade rejection rate.

“We have enjoyed long and prosperous relationships with Duetto and Oaky independently, but this new integration has taken our revenue optimization to a new level. The ability to present tailored upsell opportunities to the guest pre-arrival and have confidence in delivering on that offering at an inventory level has not only empowered our revenue and operations teams but has also enhanced guest satisfaction. The results speak for themselves,” said Deniel Frey, vice president of revenue management at H-Hotels.

“Every hotelier that adopts a revenue management strategy understands the impact of dynamic pricing on room revenue,” said Erik Tengen, co-founder, Oaky. “Together with Duetto we can extend the dynamic pricing strategy to upselling and deliver an automated solution that drives more incremental revenue without any extra work.”

“Very few hoteliers have a personalized upselling strategy, and even fewer hoteliers are selling dynamically priced room upgrades and ancillary services,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “The combination of Duetto and Oaky working together gives hoteliers greater options for optimizing rooms revenue in an automated way that is fast, efficient, and seamless.”