Griffin Hotel Management Merges Into Meyer Jabara Hotels

DANBURY, Connecticut—Griffin Hotel Management LLC has merged into Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH). Effective immediately, Griffin will transition 14 assets to the MJH umbrella, and when combined with other deals currently in the 2024 pipeline, the hotel ownership and management company will reach 50 hotels by Q1 2025. Griffin executives James Kirkland and Jay Fishman are taking on new roles at Meyer Jabara Hotels. Kirkland, Griffin CEO, is assuming the role of senior vice president of operations – Western region and will oversee that region from Austin, Texas. Fishman, the majority owner of Griffin, will take on a business development role with MJH based out of the Chicago area.

“Griffin Hotel Management is a legacy organization with a great reputation, and we are honored to bring the DNA of this outstanding company—whose culture and values mirror our own—into Meyer Jabara Hotels,” said Justin Jabara, president of Meyer Jabara Hotels. “The Jabara, Meyer, and Fishman families were early pioneers in hotel franchising, building some of the first Holiday Inns. Their passion for hospitality and longevity in the industry has given them unrivaled expertise that has stood the test of time.”

In addition to growing the size of its portfolio, this deal expands MJH’s footprint West, with properties in Texas, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Michigan. It also introduces Meyer Jabara Hotels to new capital partners working with Griffin.

Before founding Griffin in 2019, Fishman served as CEO of Associated Hotels LLC. Before that, he was senior vice president at VMS Realty Partners. During his tenure with VMS, Fishman handled acquisitions, management, and disposition of more than 40 hotels (including everything from mid-market assets to resorts). His expertise includes the development and implementation of workout strategies and loan restructuring, hotel repositioning, negotiation and administration of management and franchise agreements, and portfolio management.

“Meyer Jabara Hotels is an organization deep in culture, talent, and management disciplines,” Fishman said. “They have a proven track record for delivering superior financial returns and maximizing long-term value, plus they bring a wealth of human resources, technology, purchasing, renovations, and project-management structure to our properties. Griffin hotels are in remarkable hands and the future has never looked brighter.”

Before joining Griffin, Kirkland held above-property sales and operations leadership roles working with both Marriott International and Hilton branded properties. He worked with Good Hospitality Services where he led the portfolio’s revenue generation and optimization efforts. He served in a leadership capacity overseeing both Marriott and Hilton branded assets and also worked with Peachtree Hotel Group, serving in roles from senior regional director, full service and lifestyle brands to corporate director, business strategy, and analytics. Throughout Kirkland’s hospitality career, he has opened more than 30 premium-branded select-service, extended-stay, and full-service properties across the United States.

“I am thrilled with the merger between Griffin Hotel Management and Meyer Jabara Hotels,” Kirkland said. “As aenior vice president – Western region, I look forward to combining the talents of both organizations to capitalize on this exciting time of growth and innovation. Meyer Jabara’s commitment to exceptional hospitality and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our values at Griffin. I look forward to the growth and success of our properties in the Western region while working with our talented teams to deliver memorable experiences for our guests and driving continued success for our owners and partners.”