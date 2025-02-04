Dreamscape Hospitality to Manage Portfolio of New Orleans Hotels

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Dreamscape Hospitality announced its selection to manage a portfolio of independent lifestyle boutique hotels in the Garden District of New Orleans.

“We are honored to bring our expertise to this exceptional collection of boutique hotels in New Orleans,” shared Adam Patenaude, president, Dreamscape Hospitality. “This venture represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our ability to excel in the boutique lifestyle space, delivering unforgettable guest experiences while driving value for our ownership partners.”

The New Orleans portfolio, owned by Groogrux Hotels, includes:

The Blackbird Hotel

The Garden District Hotel

The White Heron Hotel

“Dreamscape Hospitality’s reputation for transparency and operational excellence made them the natural choice to manage this unique portfolio,” shared Reid Gray, operating partner, Groogrux Hotels. “Their focus on people, combined with their innovative approach to hospitality, assures me that these properties will not only meet but exceed guest expectations, setting a new standard for our hotels in New Orleans.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Groogrux Hotels on these exceptional properties,” shared Ron Phifer, vice president of business development, Dreamscape Hospitality. “Groogrux Hotels’ vision for creating distinctive, guest-centric experiences aligns perfectly with Dreamscape’s commitment to operational excellence and fostering strong, transparent relationships. Together, we look forward to elevating the boutique hotel experience in New Orleans.”