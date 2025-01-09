COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dreamscape Hospitality assumed management of Columbus Airport Marriott. Situated near John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the hotel is for business and leisure travelers alike, offering access to Columbus’ downtown and local attractions.

The property has 230 guestrooms and suites, over 14,000 square feet of event space, a fitness center, and an on-site restaurant and bar.

“We are honored to welcome the Columbus Airport Marriott into the Dreamscape portfolio,” shared Adam Patenaude, president, Dreamscape Hospitality. “At Dreamscape, our mission is to enhance each guest’s experience through thoughtful management and service and we look forward to bringing our expertise and passion for outstanding hospitality to this property.”

This partnership marks another step for Dreamscape as it continues to expand its management portfolio with a focus on creating experiences for guests across its properties nationwide. The hotel will soon undergo a full renovation.