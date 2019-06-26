1 Blue Sky Hospitality Acquires Two Marriott Hotels

U.S. hotel owner/operator Blue Sky Hospitality (BSHS) has acquired the 220-room New Orleans Marriott Metairie at Lakeway, La., and the 615-room Long Island Marriott in Uniondale, N.Y.

The New Orleans Marriott Metairie at Lakeway is situated in the hub of Metairie’s central business district and a few miles from Audubon Aquarium of America, New Orleans Botanical Gardens–City Park, and the French Quarter. A complete renovation program is scheduled to take place over the next three years.

The Long Island Marriott is a recently renovated Nassau County hotel in Uniondale near the LIRR and within a short distance of Hofstra University, Cradle of Aviation Museum, and Jones Beach State Park.

“The hotel cycle is maturing, which creates growth opportunities for experienced operators and investors with a contrarian approach to the industry,” said David Fincannon, COO, BSHS. “We have accumulated a substantial portfolio of managed and owned properties in just six months, and we have a substantial appetite to do more. We currently own and operate all 52 properties in our portfolio and now have the infrastructure, operating systems, and structure to take on third-party management contracts. As we grow, we will pivot to focus predominantly on operations on behalf of other ownership groups.”