Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges Financing for Palihotel Seattle

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $21 million of non-recourse first mortgage leasehold financing on behalf of a partnership between Lighthouse Investments and KCB Management for the 96-room Palihotel Seattle. Operated by Palisociety, the newly renovated hotel, which opened in November 2018, is across the street from Pike Street Market. Originally built in 1895, the building is on the federal National Registry of Historic Places.