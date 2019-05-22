Cvent Names Top 10 Meeting Hotels in the United States

TYSONS, Va.—Cvent, a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, this week released its annual lists of the leading hotels worldwide for meetings and events, including the top 10 meeting hotels in the United States. The list was compiled by analyzing meeting and event booking activity through the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), one of the world’s largest venue sourcing platforms. More than $16 billion and more than 42 million room nights were sourced through the CSN in 2018. The lists rank hotels based on group business performance according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs) and conversion rate.

“The hotels featured on this year’s lists are elevating their group business strategy through innovative digital marketing and quick and complete online responses to RFPs—which is exactly what event professionals want,” said Chris McAndrews, vice president of marketing for Cvent Hospitality Cloud.

Omni Nashville Hotel took the number one position in the United States this year. “Being recognized as the highest-ranking hotel on this year’s list is a testament to our team and our continued dedication to providing exceptional service and amenities that event organizers and attendees look for,” said Tod Roadarmel, area director of sales and marketing. “With three properties in the Top 10 from Nashville, we are proud to be leading the list and to support Nashville’s position as a prime destination for meetings and events.”

Five U.S. properties made it into this year’s top 10 for the first time: Fairmont Austin, Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hilton Austin, and The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood. Newcomers to the top 100 list include: Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; The Westin Charlotte; Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa; Omni Louisville Hotel; Sheraton Atlanta; and Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton, among others. Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt are the top three hotel chains represented on the top 100 list, respectively.

Top 10 Meeting Hotels in the United States

Omni Nashville Hotel JW Marriott Austin ARIA Resort & Casino Fairmont Austin Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Renaissance Nashville Hotel Hyatt Regency Atlanta Hilton Austin Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood

Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network from January 2018 through December 2018. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total RFPs, awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, response rate, and the hotel’s unique profile visits in the Cvent Supplier Network.