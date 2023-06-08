Cvent Collaborates With NYU SPS HI Hub Lab

TYSONS, Virginia—Cvent collaborated with the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. As part of the Tisch Center’s Hospitality Innovation Hub Experiential Learning Lab (HI Hub Lab), the engagement aims to provide students with real-world experience in the events industry, through access to Cvent’s technology and Cvent Certification and training opportunities.

“We are thrilled to work with NYU’s Tisch Center of Hospitality to help bridge the gap between classroom education and the real-world events industry,” said Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent CEO and founder. “The events industry is constantly evolving, and it’s crucial for us as industry leaders to help prepare the next generation of event professionals with the tools they need to succeed.”

The partnership will provide NYU SPS students with access to Cvent’s event marketing and management platform, including attendee engagement tools and marketing solutions. In addition, Cvent will provide complimentary training and support to ensure students are able to leverage the technology.

“We’re extremely excited to work with Cvent and their best-in-class technology to provide our students with impactful, hands-on experiential learning opportunities,” said Vanja Bogicevic, director, HI Hub Lab and clinical assistant professor of the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center. “This collaboration will help our students develop an even stronger foundation and will empower them to learn the skills they need to become successful leaders in the events industry.”

