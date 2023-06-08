Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle

ALISO VIEJO, California—Pacifica Hotels announced the purchase of the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle. The boutique hotel located in downtown Seattle will join the company’s growing portfolio of 40+ properties in California, Hawaii, and Oregon.

Purchased for $33.7 million, Pacifica Hotels plans to undergo a renovation that will refresh the 125 guestrooms and the restaurant and lobby. Hotel Vintage Seattle, which will remain Kimpton-operated, has 660 square feet of event space, an outdoor Italian restaurant named Tulio, a fitness center, and an adjacent parking garage. The hotel partners with a dozen Washington wineries across the state.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint in the Pacific Northwest by acquiring another iconic hotel in one of the most dynamic gateway cities in the United States,” shared Chris Marquis, executive vice president of Pacifica Hotels. “We have been looking at investment opportunities in the Seattle market for over a decade and are pleased to be adding Hotel Vintage to the Pacifica portfolio at such an attractive basis.”

The hotel is on 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle, giving access to restaurants, food purveyors, and boutiques like Pike Place Market, Pacific Place, and historic Pioneer Square. The boutique hotel is also close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, Safeco Field, CenturyLink Field, and more.

“We have witnessed a strong recovery in tourism in the Seattle market since the global pandemic,” shared Matt Marquis, CEO of Pacifica Hotels. “With the addition of the new state-of-the-art convention center totaling over 573,000 square feet of meeting space, we believe Seattle is poised for strong future growth.”