Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Colicchio Consulting

NEW YORK—Cushman & Wakefield has announced that Phil Colicchio and Trip Schneck, co-founders and principals of Colicchio Consulting, have joined the firm. The acquisition of this team is in recognition of the significance of elevated food, beverage, and entertainment concepts across North America.

Colicchio and Schneck will lead the firm’s food, beverage, and entertainment procurement—all consulting services and offerings previously provided by Colicchio Consulting are now available through Cushman & Wakefield’s Retail Services platform.

Colicchio and Schneck create elevated F&B and entertainment experiences for shopping-center and mixed-use developers, sports and music venues, universities, and hotel brands. The team is behind some of the largest luxury F&B projects and food halls to hit the market over the past decade and have collaborated with more than 75 hotels and over 50 James Beard Foundation Award-winning chefs, restaurateurs, beverage professionals, service professionals, and restaurant designers.

In their new role with Cushman & Wakefield, the pair will guide clients in the strategic evaluation, selection, and engagement of elevated food, beverage, and entertainment options for projects ranging from food halls to signature restaurants and performance spaces. They will also assist hotel developers and operators in creating specialty concepts that improve and reposition unique properties.

“There’s no question about it: retail is evolving,” said Katie Mahon, senior managing director and strategy and operations lead, Americas Retail Services at Cushman & Wakefield. “Today’s consumers clearly favor curated, locals-only experiences, and Cushman & Wakefield’s acquisition of Phil and Trip’s unique credentials underscores our unwavering commitment to meet that growing demand.”

“In the era of new commerce, we know that retail owners and developers must be nimble yet thoughtful,” said Todd Schwartz, president, Americas Platform and Services Delivery and Lead, Americas Retail Services at Cushman & Wakefield. “Phil and Trip are remarkable strategists with a demonstrated track record in creating successful elevated food, beverage, and entertainment options for all types of assets. We’re confident they will be outstanding advisers to our clients as they develop exciting new concepts that respond to shifting consumer tastes.”

“In an evolving retail environment, experiential and specialty food, beverage, and entertainment concepts are critical to success,” Colicchio said. Schneck adds, “We work as true strategists and partners with our clients and from food halls to intimate performance venues, our team understands the importance of authenticity and intelligent programming. We’re thrilled to help clients take advantage of the changing real estate landscape in powerful ways.”