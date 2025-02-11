Mint House Acquires Locale

NEW YORK—Mint House announced its acquisition of Locale. The transaction consideration includes both cash and stock, and Mint House investors are supporting the deal through the investment of additional capital.

“The alternative lodging sector is at an inflection point and as we kick off 2025 we see this as a timely and strategic opportunity to scale,” said Christian Lee, CEO, Mint House. “Locale shares Mint House’s focus on a premium hospitality offering in high-end multifamily properties. This combination will leverage the strengths of both companies to drive greater scale, efficiency, and an enhanced offering for all guests.”

Locale, founded in 2016, has built a reputation for offering accommodations that bridge the gap between hospitality and residential living.

“From day one, our mission at Locale was to provide exceptional, tech-driven stays in premium multifamily and apart-hotel properties,” said Nitesh Gandhi, founder and CEO, Locale. “Mint House shares that same high standard and I’m thrilled to join as a senior advisor to help drive growth and deepen our category leadership.”

Mint House is also expanding its footprint with new openings this year. The company recently announced the upcoming launch of its fourth location in Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Village, and will open its first location in Washington, D.C., in Spring 2025. Locale’s acquisition adds to this growth, with planned openings in existing and new markets such as Menlo Park, California; Madison, Wisconsin; and Phoenix, Arizona. Locale’s properties will be rebranded and integrated into Mint House’s portfolio, bringing the company to a total of 22 properties in 13 markets, across the United States, including:

Austin, Texas

Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Greenville, South Carolina

Houston, Texas

Madison, Wisconsin

Menlo Park, California

Miami, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

New York, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

St. Petersburg, Florida

Washington D.C. (Spring 2025)

As part of the transaction, all Locale employees will join Mint House.