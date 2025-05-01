FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced that it has assumed management of the AC Hotel Seattle Downtown. The new hotel opened less than one year ago and offers 200 guestrooms. The property is located near Amazon, Meta, Google, and the Summit Convention Center. In addition, the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are nearby, as are popular attractions, including Pier 42, Climate Pledge Arena, the Space Needle, and Seattle’s downtown shopping and dining.

James Carroll, president and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “The AC Hotel Seattle Downtown is in a perfect location and an exciting new addition to the Seattle market. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the hotel’s team of associates and look forward to welcoming guests with Crestline’s signature service and excellent hospitality.”

Each guestroom at the hotel includes a full bathroom suite, adjustable reading lamps, and a workstation. Amenities include complimentary high-speed internet access and in-room coffee makers. There are three multi-purpose event rooms. Guests can enjoy a European-style breakfast each morning at The AC Kitchen and, starting at 5 p.m., handcrafted cocktails and tapas at the AC Lounge. There is an onsite fitness center, and parking is available for an extra charge.

The 11-story hotel was developed by Nexera Capital.