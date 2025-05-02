SUFFOLK, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts completed the renovation of the TownePlace Suites Suffolk Chesapeake. The hotel, which is located near all Hampton Roads interstates, has an updated look; the reimagined public space includes new furnishings and refreshed corridors. The hotel’s 72 suites have new carpeting and paint, as well as enhanced lighting and soft goods. In addition, new furniture and umbrellas have been placed around the pool. A new wall mural has been added to the fitness center as well.

Guests may choose from studio, one and two-bedroom suites with separate living, dining, and sleeping areas, as well as fully equipped kitchens with refrigerators and microwaves. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, daily breakfast, a seasonal outdoor pool, a 24/7 market, onsite laundry facilities, and self-parking.

The TownPlace Suites Suffolk Chesapeake is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC and owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Its location in northern Suffolk borders the cities of Chesapeake and Portsmouth and is near the Bridgeway Commerce Center and the Harbour View Commerce Park. The property is situated near government facilities, including the U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, JFCOM, NCDOC, Naval Station Norfolk, as well as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, SAIC, Sysco, Bon Secours, MITRE, Dana Incorporated, and Centex Homes.

Additionally, the hotel is within driving distance to challenging golf courses, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, Colonial Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach. Shopping and dining are nearby at the Chesapeake Square and McArthur Center malls.