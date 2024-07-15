Finance & DevelopmentBerkadia Refinances Hampton Inn & Suites Brickell
Berkadia Refinances Hampton Inn & Suites Brickell

By LODGING Staff
Brickell, Miami
Miami

MIAMI, Florida—Berkadia announced the refinancing of Hampton Inn & Suites, a 221-key hotel with ground-floor retail in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. Managing Director Saul Hoppenstein and Associate Director James Elmore of Berkadia Boca Raton secured a $45.9 million loan on behalf of the sponsor, Miami-based Hospitality Operations, Inc.

The lender, a life insurance company, provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan with full-term interest only at an attractive interest rate.

“Despite a challenging capital markets landscape, Berkadia continues to play a key role in fostering the growth of Miami’s hospitality sector by securing financing for clients with competitive terms,” said Hoppenstein.

Hampton Inn & Suites Brickell has 221 rooms equipped with queen-size or king-size beds, a flat-screen TV, WiFi, and more. Amenities include a parking garage, rooftop pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant, meeting rooms, and more.

Located in Miami’s financial district, the property offers access to north and southbound Interstate 95, the Brightline commuter train station, Miami-Dade County Metrorail, and free Metromover, and is near upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment in Brickell City Centre, Miami Heat Arena, Bayfront Park, Brickell Key, and more.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

