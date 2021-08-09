Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Downtown Adds New Manager

ROCHESTER—Essex Hotel Management, LLC, has added Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Downtown, which first opened its doors in June 2021, to its growing portfolio of hotels.

“Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Downtown marks the first Marriott branded property in the downtown area,” said Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management. “We’re excited about the opportunity to manage another property in our hometown and are looking forward to sharing our city’s rich history with our guests and showing them all the Flower City has to offer.”

Essex will operate the hotel on behalf of local ownership. Essex has a history on the site; it managed the East Avenue Inn & Suites—where the Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Downtown now stands—and was part of the development team with other local business owners to make the 126-key Courtyard a reality. The hotel was constructed by Taylor the Builder, a second-generation contractor with more than 30 years of construction management, general contracting, and design-build experience. General Manager Joshua Srolis and Director of Sales Kimberly Tanner lead the Courtyard team.

Featuring the brand’s latest prototype design and muted color scheme, guests will enjoy the hotel’s functional modern décor; flexible seating in the lobby; business center; fitness center; WiFi; media pods, which can accommodate four to five people in a semi-private area; and that over 20 percent of the parking is below grade and sheltered from the elements. The property’s public areas and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city. One side of the property faces the downtown area and another side faces gardens from the city’s old mansions. Historical photographs of old Rochester are sprinkled throughout the property.

The property’s dining options include The Bistro, which offers breakfast choices in the morning and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening; and the Crate, a 24-hour market.

Located in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts (NOTA), the city’s arts district, the hotel is within walking distance to numerous downtown venues, like the Rochester Museum & Science Center, Strong Museum, Memorial Art Gallery, and RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre, in addition to a range of cafés, restaurants, bars, social venues, and breweries.