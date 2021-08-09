Hotel Chauncey Opens as a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel

Hotel Chauncey, a boutique hotel located in downtown Iowa City, is the latest addition to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

“It’s an honor to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Ravi Patel, president of Hawkeye Hotels. “We are proud of the unique experience that Hotel Chauncey offers guests—from the modern, functional design aesthetic to enhanced amenities like the independent movie theater, bowling alley, arcade, and social lounge housed under one roof. Hotel Chauncey’s integration with the downtown community and with the arts and culture that make this city unique, allows guests to feel they have truly explored Iowa City during their stay.”

Hilton launched the Tapestry Collection to serve customers that had been looking for hotels that have an “independent spirit” or history and allow for experiences in the local community. These properties are independently operated, adhere to Hilton hospitality standards, and allow guests to access the Hilton Honors rewards program.

Guests at Hotel Chauncey Iowa City, Tapestry Collection by Hilton have the option to book through Hilton’s reservation system, and guest stays will be eligible for Hilton’s loyalty program.

The hotel will retain the same design and amenities, including a fitness center and rooftop terrace that has expansive views of downtown Iowa City and the University of Iowa Campus. All guestrooms include a large kitchenette with workspace, while suites also include a large living space.

The Chauncey Building is also home to a social lounge, bowling alley, arcade, movie theater, and coffee shop, with dozens of other shops, restaurants, and entertainment steps away.

Founded in 1982 with one roadside hotel in Mena, Arkansas, Hawkeye Hotels has become a fast-growing hospitality company in the United States. The firm owns and operates over 60 hotels across the country, with additional properties under development. Hawkeye Hotels employs over 1,000 staff across its portfolio of hotels and corporate offices. The firm maintains affiliations with leading brands, including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG.