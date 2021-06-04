Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard Completes Renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—The 137 guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard reveals a fresh look following a $5 million renovation that welcomes guests with a new contemporary exterior design featuring wood cladding, designer lighting, and residential-style landscaping. All guestrooms, public spaces, meeting facilities, and guest amenities—including the fitness center, outdoor pool area, and The Bistro—have been refreshed and completely updated. Jacksonville’s Center State Bank provided the renovation financing. The hotel is located in Jacksonville’s Southside business district and offers interstate accessibility while also surrounded by walkable dining options. The hotel’s location is convenient for business and leisure travelers with easy access to downtown Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, the Mayo Clinic, and Jacksonville’s beaches.

“We are delighted to unveil this renovation at a time when we are beginning to see travelers return to vacationing and business here in Florida,” said Gary Gustafson, hotel general manager. “Of course, we are following all COVID guidelines for hygiene and social distancing, but we are at the start of a resurgence in travel in our area and it is truly a pleasure to welcome guests back in our brand-new hotel.”

The renovation reimagines the Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard inside and outside with a modern look while providing guests enhanced smart features. Guestrooms are upgraded with new furnishings including sofa beds, desks, and a contemporary navy and gold abstract wall design. Each bathroom includes either a walk-in shower or a shower/tub combo with slate tile, and TVs are upgraded to a 55-inch wall-mount unit complete with Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube offerings.

Guests can use the expanded fitness center with free weights, workout equipment, and a hydration station. The pool area has been upgraded with new patio furniture and umbrellas, as well as the addition of an outdoor patio fire-pit. The lobby welcomes guests with new furnishings and finishes and a new look to The Bistro, the fast casual restaurant. The hotel’s meeting space has been redesigned to accommodate groups of up to 30 attendees including boardroom executive chairs and enhanced technology.