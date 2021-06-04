Aimbridge Will Assume Ownership of Grupo Hotelero Prisma

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality will assume ownership of Grupo Hotelero Prisma, the largest third-party operator in the Mexico market. With this acquisition, Aimbridge Hospitality will gain Prisma’s esteemed team and management of 42 properties with over 7,500 rooms throughout the country including Westin Monterrey, JW Marriott Monterrey, JW Marriott Guadalajara, and Tribute Tulum.

This acquisition comes on the heels of Aimbridge Co-Founder Dave Johnson’s transition from CEO to executive chairman, where he set out to develop the company’s transformational growth.

“We are honored to bring in the portfolio of Grupo Hotelero Prisma and its incredibly talented team of like-minded and energetic professionals,” said Dave Johnson, executive chairman, Aimbridge Hospitality. “The continued expansion of Aimbridge and its alliances with the world’s top hospitality brands has been a priority for us since the early days. This new relationship sets us on a path for a successful expansion in a previously untapped market.”

Grupo Hotelero Prisma has consistently increased its portfolio through alliances with large hotel groups such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotel Group, Marriott International, and Hilton Worldwide. It also maintains a collection of properties operated by national Mexican brands such as Casa Grande and Ex Hacienda San Xavier.

“Through the Prisma acquisition, we are very excited to step into an important relationship with FIBRA INN (FINN), the most significant hotel REIT in Mexico. In addition to continuing to operate FINN’s prestigious and substantial portfolio through this acquisition, we are pleased to work together to expand our respective presence across a broad spectrum of the Mexican market,” said Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality.

Leandro Castillo, president of Prisma Division, will report directly to Deitemeyer, who took over the CEO role during Dave Johnson’s transition to executive chairman.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work alongside the Aimbridge Hospitality team and have our owners benefit from the expanded scale and resources,” said Leandro Castillo, president, Prisma Division. “We have made a concerted effort to align with professionals who are strategic, data-driven, and analytical, and the Aimbridge team provides our Prisma properties with exactly that.”

Since its launch 18 years ago, Aimbridge has grown from its original portfolio of just eight properties into a hotel operator with a portfolio of more than 1,500 branded and independent properties in 20 countries and over 60,000 employees.