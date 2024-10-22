Marriott International, Inc. announced the launch of Connect Responsibly with Marriott Bonvoy Events (Connect Responsibly), a program designed to help meeting planners embed sustainability into their events at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Connect Responsibly plans to offer meetings and events customers access to Meeting Impact Reports to measure the environmental impact of their events and select options to purchase carbon credits. The program is anticipated to go live at managed and franchised properties from participating brands globally by the end of October.

“There is nothing like connecting in person, and doing so responsibly makes it that much better. With the Connect Responsibly program, we are giving our meetings and events customers options to better understand the impacts of their meetings as we collectively strive to create a more resilient future for travel,” said Erika Alexander, chief global officer, global operations, Marriott International.

Fueled by the demand for meeting solutions that address sustainability and informed by research and consumer insights from its global pilot program, Marriott is focused on offering a Meeting Impact Report through the Connect Responsibly program. Available following an event, the user-friendly Meeting Impact Report is intended to capture event details, property-specific sustainability practices implemented for the event, and the event’s carbon and water footprints, calculated through established hospitality industry methodologies. Marriott expects the Meeting Impact Report to be available in 11 different languages based on location.

In collaboration with South Pole, a carbon asset developer and climate consultancy, Marriott plans to offer meetings and events customers the ability to access select carbon offset projects. Through the Meeting Impact Report, these customers will have the option to use the South Pole online shop to choose from a range of carbon offset projects—verified by independent third-party organizations—that can be purchased as part of their event.

Advertisement

“Meetings and events are important business for Marriott. Our customers are eager to participate in sustainability efforts. Connect Responsibly expands ongoing initiatives and strengthens our efforts focused on sustainability in hospitality,” said Tammy Routh, senior vice president, global sales, Marriott International. “We are excited to build on our sustainability reporting capabilities to provide our meetings and events customers with detailed Meeting Impact Reports and offer access to a select portfolio of verified carbon offset projects, through our collaboration with South Pole.”