Country Inn & Suites by Radisson has named the USO as the official partner of its Military 1st program. Guests of Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in all United States locations will be able to write a note of thanks to service members, which, in turn, will be mailed in care packages delivered to USO locations around the globe.

“We are excited to partner with the USO to be able to say thank you to our service members who work tirelessly and make sacrifices to protect our freedom,” said Catherine Higgins Whiteside, vice president of marketing, Americas. “We invite each of our guests and our community to visit our Country Inn & Suites by Radisson locations to write notes of thanks all year long.”

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson has thank you note stations at more than 460 hotels throughout the United States. Last year, the USO distributed more than one hundred thousand care packages to deployed service members around the world and expects to expand delivery by 50 percent in 2019 due to increased demand.

“We are delighted to be part of the Military 1st program with Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and appreciate the hotel’s continued commitment to our armed forces,” said Chad Hartman, USO vice president of development and corporate alliances. “It takes a grateful nation to help our troops and their families stay strong and these messages of support will make the care packages especially meaningful.”

Additional components of the Military 1st program include discounted hotel stays for active military, veterans, and their families, plus the best available room at check-in, which is subject to availability. The Military 1st program at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson was first introduced in 2017.

