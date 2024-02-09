Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Slight Decrease From Previous Week
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Slight Decrease From Previous Week

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance decreased slightly from the previous week, while year-over-year comparisons remained mixed, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 3, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 28-February 3, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 55.2 percent (down 0.1 percent)
ADR: $147.99 (up 1.9 percent)
RevPAR: $81.69 (up 1.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle saw the largest increases in occupancy (up 19.3 percent to 60.1 percent) and RevPAR (up 27.5 percent to $89.11).

Atlanta reported the highest ADR lift (up 7.6 percent to $132.07).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in St. Louis (down 14.5 percent to $48.16) and Las Vegas (down 9.3 percent to $166.43).

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

