WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance was expectedly lower from the previous week, but year-over-year comparisons were positive, according to CoStar’s latest data through Dec. 16, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 10-16, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022

Occupancy: 54.7 percent (up 1.1 percent)

ADR: $142.62 (up 4.7 percent)

RevPAR: $77.99 (up 5.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco saw the largest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 32.0 percent to 70.2 percent), ADR (up 21.5 percent to $223.78), and RevPAR (up 60.3 percent to $157.14).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Chicago (down 13.5 percent to $64.61) and Washington, D.C. (down 6.7 percent to $90.28).