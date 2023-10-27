Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases and Shows Improved Comparisons
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases and Shows Improved Comparisons

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improved year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 21, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 15-21, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2022
Occupancy: 69.0 percent (down 0.8 percent)
ADR: $165.32 (up 3.8 percent)
RevPAR: $114.04 (up 2.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle saw the largest year-over-year lift in occupancy (up 8.5 percent to 76.1 percent).

Las Vegas posted the highest increases in ADR (up 20.3 percent to $257.42) and RevPAR (up 23.5 percent to $229.57).

Miami saw the steepest RevPAR decline (down 12.3 percent to $133.01).

