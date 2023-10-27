Hilton Breaks Ground on First Project H3 Hotel

MCLEAN, Virginia, and KOKOMO, Indiana—Hilton announced the groundbreaking of the first Project H3 by Hilton hotel in Kokomo, Indiana, signifying the start of construction on its new studio apartment-style extended-stay hotel brand. Operating under a working title as Hilton navigates the final stages of the trademark process, the 137-room property is owned by Sun Management & Development Corporation.

Beginning construction less than five months after the brand was first announced, the newest addition to Hilton’s portfolio is providing a foundation for the long-stay guest who never stopped traveling, even throughout the pandemic. The brand has received interest from owners and developers and currently has more than 350 deals in various stages of negotiation.

“We have looked forward to this day with tremendous excitement as Project H3 is truly different from anything in the current market,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer of Hilton. “This game-changing brand was created specifically to address the needs of guests who seek accessible quality in a long-stay hotel and provide owners with a cost-effective extended-stay hotel to build and operate.”

The inaugural groundbreaking for the brand brought together Project H3 representatives and local dignitaries for an event to officially kick off the construction process. The moment was commemorated by a ceremony and remarks from Isaac Lake, brand leader, Project H3 by Hilton; Tyler Moore, mayor, City of Kokomo; Lori Dukes, president and CEO, Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance; and Bharat Patel, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Sun Development & Management Corporation. Guests also viewed renderings of the hotel grounds and enjoyed a reception.

“This project represents a significant milestone, not just for our team but for the extended-stay hospitality segment as a whole,” said Bharat Patel, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Sun Development & Management Corporation. “Backed by the power of Hilton, we’re confident that this brand will set a new standard for long-term accommodations, and we couldn’t be happier to plant the brand’s first flag in Kokomo.”

The new brand will reimagine design elements from the ground up and deliver amenities long-stay guests need. Upon completion, the property in Kokomo, Indiana, will have three elements for the long-stay traveler, including: