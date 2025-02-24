A New Vacation Experience on Oahu

Marriott Vacation Club, Waikiki | Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood is home to a new Marriott Vacation Club, the brand’s seventh property in Hawaii. Located on Kalakaua Avenue in walking distance from luxury boutiques and South Shore beaches, the resort also situates guests a short drive from the Honolulu Zoo, Waikiki Aquarium, Royal Hawaiian Center, and Ala Wai Golf Course. The Marriott Vacation Club, Waikiki, offers 110 stylish guestrooms with premium amenities. Ranging from studios to one-bedroom suites, guestrooms include a fully equipped kitchenette and dining area, wet room with separate shower and large tub, flat-screen HDTV, pullout queen-size sofa bed, and private Juliette balcony. Onsite dining options include Mālolo Rooftop Bar & Bites, featuring regional cuisine and signature drinks, and The Marketplace Express for on-the-go F&B. Numerous other hotel highlights ensure that guests enjoy a robust vacation experience while on property, including a rooftop deck with an infinity edge pool, cabanas, BBQ grills, firepits, and panoramic ocean and island views. The Marriott Vacation Club, Waikiki, also offers a well-equipped fitness center for guests to continue their workout routines while on vacation and is situated above two floors of retail outlets.

