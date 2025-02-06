Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

By LODGING Staff
february 2025

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 1, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance
January 26-February 1, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 56.5 percent (up 2.3 percent)
ADR: $150.25 (up 1.8 percent)
RevPAR: $84.90 (up 4.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis reported the largest increases in occupancy (up 13.6 percent to 47.4 percent) and RevPAR (up 16.7 percent to $56.67).

Orlando saw the highest lift in ADR (up 7.4 percent to $224.62).

The steepest RevPAR declines were reported in Las Vegas (down 15.0 percent to $137.63) and New Orleans (down 6.2 percent to $98.23).

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

