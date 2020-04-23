2 Sanitize All Surfaces

Sanitation of hard surfaces should begin with points of entry and exit. Use a hospital-grade disinfectant and clean rags or disposable wipes, sterilize all door handles (inside and out), full door surfaces, windows and latches, front desk counters, lobby tables and case goods, computer keyboards and computer mice, exterior printer surfaces, breakfast area containers, elevator doors, railing and control panels, stairwell railings, lobby televisions and include remote controls, and public restrooms. Disinfect all other hard surfaces in public areas, behind the front desk and back office to include all walls, mirrors, doors, luggage carts, telephones, staplers, tape dispensers, pens, and pencils. Only issue rooms keys from new stock that have been disinfected; do not recycle card keys at this time.

Using a methodical approach, deep clean every guestroom in the hotel to include all hard and soft surfaces. Every hard surface in the guestroom must be disinfected. Aside from those already mentioned, such as remote controls, do not forget door handles, locks and latches, closet rods and walls, clothes hangers, desk and drawer faces and insides, waste can surfaces, ice bucket interiors and exteriors, lamp and picture surfaces, mirrors, alarm clocks, guest directories and hardcover town books, bibles and phone book covers, signage, bed frames and furniture legs, overhead light covers and wall switches, shower rods and plumbing pipes, and tile floors and walls.

As a precaution, swap out all drinking cups and glasses for freshly sanitized ones. Sanitize the exterior of all amenity containers. Replace all bed and bath linens and shower curtains with freshly laundered ones. Steam clean the remaining soft surfaces of the guestrooms to include the carpeting, draperies, and furniture upholstery. Duvet covers, coverlets, and/or bedspreads must be laundered after every guest checkout.

To avoid cross-contamination, do not use the same disinfectant rag or wipe between guestrooms, and ensure that room attendants are spraying the disinfectant onto the rag/wipe and not the surface to be cleaned. Have separate laundry carts to haul dirty bed and bath linens away from guestrooms and freshly laundered linens back into service.