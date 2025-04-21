Industry NewsRemington Hospitality to Manage Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile
Remington Hospitality to Manage Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile

By LODGING Staff
DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced its new role managing the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. Beginning in May 2025, the 415-room property will transition from brand management to a franchise model under the existing master hotel management agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile to the Remington family,” said Jason Reader, chief operating officer of Remington Hospitality. “This property is an exciting addition to our growing luxury portfolio and further underscores our commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences in prime markets.”

Centrally located in the heart of the Gold Coast Historic District, the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile offers guests a stay in one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods. At Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, guests can explore the city’s history, architecture, and diverse culinary scene. The hotel’s design blends an avant-garde exterior with a sophisticated interior, offering a contemporary take on French heritage. Le Bar, a lobby-level lounge, serves seasonal cocktails and bites, while the fitness center helps guests recharge before exploring the Magnificent Mile.

Through its partnership with Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Remington Hospitality will leverage its expertise in service and operations to enhance the guest experience. By upholding the Sofitel brand’s values, Remington will ensure personalized service. Additionally, all employees at the time of the transition will retain their roles as members of Remington Hospitality, maintaining continuity and consistency in service.

The addition of Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile strengthens Remington Hospitality’s commitment to strategic growth and expanding its luxury portfolio in top-tier markets.

