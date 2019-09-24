Clarion Pointe Marks First Anniversary With 40+ Hotels In The Pipeline

Rockville, Md. – Clarion Pointe, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. celebrates its one-year launch anniversary with new hotel openings and strong reviews from both developers and guests.

Following its inaugural opening in Sulphur Springs, Texas, Clarion Pointe recently expanded to two new locations in Clarion Pointe Horn Lake and Clarion Pointe Rochester Monroe Avenue.

Choice has awarded over 20 Clarion Pointe franchise agreements year-to-date, bringing the brand’s pipeline to over 40 hotels under development in cities like Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston, South Carolina; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

16 Clarion Pointe hotels are expected to open by year-end in markets, including:

Columbus, Georgia

Wake Forest, North Carolina

Madison, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Louisville, Kentucky

Clarion Pointe allows guests to optimize their travel experience with “focal pointes,” such as:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, like signature murals inspired by local points of interest

Food choices such as complimentary better-for-you breakfast and coffee, small bites, craft beer, and select wine available for purchase in the marketplace

Technology with on-demand connectivity, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength WiFi

Dedicated modern workout space

“Developers want to open Clarion Pointe hotels in major markets, a sign that the brand’s first year is just the start of its success,” said Tom Nee, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels.

