San Francisco – Independent hotel management company Kokua Hospitality, LLC , has joined with Filament Hospitality to become a hybrid third-party management company, Sightline Hospitality.

The Partners

Currently managing over $8 billion in hotel assets, Kokua Hospitality focuses on branded, soft-branded, and independent hotels. The company’s services range from daily operations to building adaptive reuse projects. Filament Hospitality brings extensive experience with private investors in managing independent hotels to the partnership.

“Hotel stays have always been about the experience, but today’s guests require hoteliers to think beyond four walls,” says Sightline Hospitality president Kirk Pederson. “The market is telling us that experiential travel is more than a trend – it’s a necessity. Whether staying in branded, soft-branded, or independent hotels, guests are seeking out experiences.”

Sightline Hospitality

Sightline Hospitality’s goal is to connect guests with their destinations by working with owners and investors of various sizes, and plans on managing unique, branded, soft-branded, big-box, independent, and boutique properties. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with regional offices in Honolulu and New York City.

