Hyatt Launches New Lifestyle Brand: Caption by Hyatt

Chicago – At the 2019 Lodging Conference, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Caption by Hyatt, a new lifestyle brand within the select-service category. The brand was designed to bring people closer together, allowing them to work, eat, or socialize in comfortable, flexible, communal spaces that encourage meaningful conversations and connections.

Caption by Hyatt hotels will be anchored by a distinctive food and beverage experience that will be a vibrant mash-up between café, market, and bar. Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) consulted on the design and curation of a conversation-worthy food and beverage concept for the brand.

“At Hyatt, we believe in the power of personal connection,” said Heather Geisler, vice president of global brands, Hyatt. “By listening to our guests, we know that whether they are traveling alone or with a friend, they are looking to connect with others in an environment that is authentic and approachable. The Caption by Hyatt brand will invite guests and locals alike to hang out, enjoy a cocktail, and catch up with a friend, new or old, in a space that is intended for them.”

The Caption by Hyatt brand will focus on three core promises:

Alluring and approachable spaces. Caption by Hyatt hotels will offer cozy rooms and common areas that are flexible enough to move things around and customize the space. Social spaces will be richly designed and unexpectedly put together.

Conversation-worthy food and beverage. Eating and drinking at Caption by Hyatt hotels will be about more than what’s on the table; it will bring people together to enjoy the locale’s dynamic culture.

Experiences that don’t begin or end at the hotel’s front door. Whether guests try something new or meet someone new, Caption by Hyatt hotels will create the conditions for connections that matter—all-day drinks and sharable snacks; spaces designed for guests to plug in anywhere; flexible and multi-purpose spaces for lounging and small events; and a rotating calendar of do-it-yourself and hosted events from trunk shows to local beer tastings.

The Caption by Hyatt brand will offer the efficiency and flexibility of select-service, while creating a compelling lifestyle experience that is designed to be fulfilling for guests and result in superior revenue opportunities.

“We intend for the Caption by Hyatt brand to be a global growth driver domestically and internationally in dense urban markets, emerging neighborhoods, and high foot traffic areas,” said Jim Chu, global head of development for Hyatt. “We believe the brand is primed for strong growth as it can flex and adapt to suit the needs of different locations and markets and can offer a more sustainable approach to design and operations.”